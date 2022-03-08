La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LZB. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Shares of LZB stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,553,073.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,614,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,479,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,535,000 after buying an additional 371,573 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,055,000 after buying an additional 288,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,140,000 after buying an additional 225,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile (Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.