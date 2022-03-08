Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.4% of FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,438,927,000 after buying an additional 76,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,491 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Lam Research by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,737 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,989. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $490.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,810. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $611.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $614.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $479.05 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

