Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,936 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $27,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 1,148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 54,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,894,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 151,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,470,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,928,000 after acquiring an additional 351,599 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,088,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average of $61.26. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 74.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

