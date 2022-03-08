Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cormark raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of TSE LB traded up C$0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$42.02. 110,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,762. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 40.20. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$36.54 and a one year high of C$45.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$42.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.68.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$250.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$252.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0600003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 159.22%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

