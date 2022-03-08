Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Declares $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Lear has decreased its dividend by 14.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lear has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lear to earn $19.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $129.13 on Tuesday. Lear has a 12-month low of $128.79 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lear will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Lear by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lear (Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.