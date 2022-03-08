Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.76. Lear posted earnings of $3.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full year earnings of $11.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $12.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $19.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.85 to $21.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lear.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 3.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 116,022.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Lear by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 444,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,611,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Lear by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA traded up $5.62 on Tuesday, hitting $134.75. 35,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.43. Lear has a 1 year low of $128.79 and a 1 year high of $204.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

About Lear (Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.