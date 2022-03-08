Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Position Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,782 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Lee Enterprises were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEE. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $430,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lee Enterprises by 52.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lee Enterprises by 10.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lee Enterprises by 91.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LEE opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $171.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.63. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 39.96%.

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

