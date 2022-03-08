LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock Price Down 5.1%

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.94 and last traded at $12.94. 47,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 875,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85.

In other LegalZoom.com news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 69,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $1,087,142.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 5,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $84,766.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 163,817 shares of company stock worth $2,564,389 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

