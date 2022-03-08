LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Short Interest Down 28.3% in February

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the January 31st total of 7,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:LC traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.91. 99,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 117.16 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.15.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LC. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 12,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $235,869.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser purchased 14,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $232,035.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,156 shares of company stock worth $604,044. 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LendingClub by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,241,000 after buying an additional 1,263,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,882,000 after purchasing an additional 709,886 shares during the period. Foundation Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $48,999,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,737,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 508,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile (Get Rating)

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.