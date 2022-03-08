Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Director J David Wargo Buys 2,300 Shares

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) Director J David Wargo acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.15 per share, with a total value of $303,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,788. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $128.82 and a twelve month high of $188.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.77 and a 200-day moving average of $159.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

