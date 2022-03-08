Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Short Interest Update

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,750,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LBRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

LBRT opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $683.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $83,800,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $142,515.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,288,500 shares of company stock valued at $84,602,542 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 899,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 901,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 186,240 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,098,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

