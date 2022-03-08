LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Head-To-Head Review

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get LifeMD alerts:

This table compares LifeMD and Oncology Institute’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeMD $37.29 million 2.63 -$58.65 million ($4.21) -0.76 Oncology Institute N/A N/A -$8.34 million N/A N/A

Oncology Institute has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LifeMD.

Volatility & Risk

LifeMD has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncology Institute has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.5% of LifeMD shares are held by institutional investors. 35.6% of LifeMD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LifeMD and Oncology Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeMD -95.77% N/A -358.28% Oncology Institute N/A N/A -1.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LifeMD and Oncology Institute, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeMD 0 0 2 0 3.00 Oncology Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A

LifeMD currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 382.87%. Given LifeMD’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LifeMD is more favorable than Oncology Institute.

Summary

LifeMD beats Oncology Institute on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LifeMD (Get Rating)

LifeMD, Inc. is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States. The company’s brands include Shapiro, Rex, and Nava. LifeMD was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Oncology Institute (Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.