Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,787 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lightning eMotors were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZEV. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,966,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lightning eMotors by 691.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $829,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Lightning eMotors by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 65,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of ZEV stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.73, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $13.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.39.

About Lightning eMotors (Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

