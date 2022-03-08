Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Short Interest Update

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMST. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

LMST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ LMST traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $19.06. 394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,049. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $12.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.