Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Linde by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $271.44. 155,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,705. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $247.82 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.73 and a 200-day moving average of $317.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.