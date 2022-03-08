Litchfield Hills Research Reiterates Buy Rating for KWESST Micro Systems (OTC:KWEMF)

KWESST Micro Systems (OTC:KWEMF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Litchfield Hills Research in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
About KWESST Micro Systems (Get Rating)
KWESST Micro Systems, Inc provides defense and security services. It engages in advancing the modern networked capability of soldiers and responders, including the networked Soldier Systems mission of NATO and its allies, with niche applications that make a critical difference to safety and effectiveness.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KWESST Micro Systems (KWEMF)
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
Receive News & Ratings for KWESST Micro Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWESST Micro Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.