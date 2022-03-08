Litchfield Hills Research Reiterates Buy Rating for KWESST Micro Systems (OTC:KWEMF)

KWESST Micro Systems (OTC:KWEMF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Litchfield Hills Research in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

About KWESST Micro Systems (Get Rating)

KWESST Micro Systems, Inc provides defense and security services. It engages in advancing the modern networked capability of soldiers and responders, including the networked Soldier Systems mission of NATO and its allies, with niche applications that make a critical difference to safety and effectiveness.

