Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.83 million and $1,296.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,465.86 or 0.99857509 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 752,541,262 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

