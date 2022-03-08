LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Robert S. Ellin Acquires 25,000 Shares

LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $19,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LiveOne stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. LiveOne Inc has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LiveOne had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,399.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveOne Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in LiveOne in the 4th quarter worth $4,758,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in LiveOne in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in LiveOne in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in LiveOne in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in LiveOne in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

LiveOne Company Profile

LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

