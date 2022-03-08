Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Director Sells C$3,541,922.14 in Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 35,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.31, for a total transaction of C$3,541,922.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,636 shares in the company, valued at C$18,236,028.07.

Willard Galen Garfield Weston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 16,849 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total transaction of C$1,666,054.39.

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$110.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.37. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 52 week low of C$64.60 and a 52 week high of C$110.87. The firm has a market cap of C$36.94 billion and a PE ratio of 20.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$100.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$95.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$107.30.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

