Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$107.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on L. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cfra cut shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

TSE L opened at C$110.75 on Tuesday. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$64.60 and a 1 year high of C$110.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.94 billion and a PE ratio of 20.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$100.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$95.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.69%.

In other news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 6,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.43, for a total value of C$655,905.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at C$614,448.47. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 23,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.81, for a total transaction of C$2,415,107.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at C$3,228,174.70. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,960 shares of company stock valued at $10,661,967.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

