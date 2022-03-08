Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 314,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,048,000 after buying an additional 37,710 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Logitech International by 40.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 297,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after buying an additional 85,199 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 253.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 300,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,492,000 after buying an additional 215,517 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 10.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Logitech International by 83.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,674,000 after buying an additional 105,420 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.86.

LOGI stock opened at $69.72 on Tuesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $140.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.55.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

