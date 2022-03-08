Longeveron (LGVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 11th. Analysts expect Longeveron to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LGVN opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Longeveron has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGVN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Longeveron during the 4th quarter worth about $1,002,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Longeveron during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Longeveron during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longeveron in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Longeveron by 272.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Longeveron in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Longeveron

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

