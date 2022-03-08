Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $900.00.

LZAGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonza Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of LZAGY stock opened at $64.93 on Tuesday. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $86.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.93.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

