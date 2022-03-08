Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $618.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.60 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $618.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $623.91.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.50, for a total transaction of $1,231,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total value of $4,745,174.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,028 shares of company stock valued at $15,388,172 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

