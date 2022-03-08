Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $132.39 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,726 shares of company stock worth $12,174,130 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

