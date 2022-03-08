Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $276.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.16 and its 200 day moving average is $253.53. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.21%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,471 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.14.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

