Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in General Motors by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in General Motors by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,645 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 57,640 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GM opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. General Motors has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.85.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

