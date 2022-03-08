Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $7.02 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,429 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 326.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,922 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.24.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $169.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.30. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $169.55 and a 52-week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

