Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in 3M by 60.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Argus lowered their target price on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $144.00 on Tuesday. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

