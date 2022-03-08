Loungers (LON:LGRS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $226.00

Shares of Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 226 ($2.96) and last traded at GBX 226 ($2.96), with a volume of 17428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237.50 ($3.11).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.24) target price on shares of Loungers in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.11) price target on shares of Loungers in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.91) price objective on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 273.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 278.61. The company has a market cap of £232.19 million and a PE ratio of -593.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

