Lp Bleichroeder Buys 26,399 Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $403,376.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 59,370 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $900,049.20.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 358,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,345. Identiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $331.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,494.00 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 1.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Identiv by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Identiv by 377.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

