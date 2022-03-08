LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 23.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in LPL Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 4,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $801,031.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $2,824,123.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,990 shares of company stock worth $27,034,243 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

LPL Financial stock opened at $143.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.03 and a 1 year high of $196.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.76%.

About LPL Financial (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

