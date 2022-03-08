LPL Financial LLC Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,707 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.03. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $47.96 and a 12 month high of $58.17.

