LPL Financial LLC Sells 13,685 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 305,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,685 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,386,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,737.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 630,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 608,631 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 23,566 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEVA. StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

