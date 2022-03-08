LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,731 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,254 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,275,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,280,000 after buying an additional 46,348 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 439,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 69,605 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 163,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 944,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,504,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.97.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.90%.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

