M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:MWE opened at GBX 50 ($0.66) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 1-year low of GBX 43.06 ($0.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 91.70 ($1.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £44.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 64.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 72.23.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a research note on Monday.

About M.T.I Wireless Edge (Get Rating)

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military sectors. It operates through three divisions: Antenna; Water Control and Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. The company offers broadband, tactical, and specialized communications antennas; antenna systems; RFID antennas that include reader and UHF near field antennas; military antennas, such as airborne, ground, and naval and submarine antennas; and MIMO, dual slant, double dual slant, omni, and base station and CPE antennas, as well as off the shelf, flat, and parabolic antennas.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE)

Receive News & Ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.