M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE) Plans Dividend of $0.03

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:MWE opened at GBX 50 ($0.66) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 1-year low of GBX 43.06 ($0.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 91.70 ($1.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £44.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 64.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 72.23.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a research note on Monday.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military sectors. It operates through three divisions: Antenna; Water Control and Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. The company offers broadband, tactical, and specialized communications antennas; antenna systems; RFID antennas that include reader and UHF near field antennas; military antennas, such as airborne, ground, and naval and submarine antennas; and MIMO, dual slant, double dual slant, omni, and base station and CPE antennas, as well as off the shelf, flat, and parabolic antennas.

