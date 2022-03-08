MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Edison International accounts for about 1.6% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 28.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,868,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,655,000 after acquiring an additional 847,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

NYSE EIX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.95. The company had a trading volume of 43,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $68.62. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day moving average of $62.09.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.70%.

About Edison International (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

