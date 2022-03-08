MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Cuts Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TYL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 89.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TYL. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.96.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total transaction of $6,259,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded up $2.44 on Tuesday, hitting $410.67. 7,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,982. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $384.38 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $465.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.