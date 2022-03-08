MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $864,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,727 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 120.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.5% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 43,971 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $7.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.13. 458,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,358,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.47.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,544 shares of company stock worth $4,333,191 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.