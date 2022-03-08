MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 75.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $140,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.78. 728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,268. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $77.45 and a 52 week high of $96.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.40.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

