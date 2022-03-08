MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 1,727 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,119,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,719,627. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $186.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.25.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

