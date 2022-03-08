MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 643 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,451,000 after purchasing an additional 345,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,604,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $983,202,000 after purchasing an additional 211,922 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of 3M by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,823,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,349,000 after purchasing an additional 170,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M stock traded up $6.04 on Tuesday, hitting $149.32. 99,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,869,542. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.38. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.