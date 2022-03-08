Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $854.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.02%. Equities analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 92.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 551,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 512,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 52,004 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 212,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,980 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

