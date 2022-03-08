MahaDAO (MAHA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.79 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $3.18 or 0.00008231 BTC on popular exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $9.79 million and $1.64 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00043415 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.29 or 0.06656380 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,726.33 or 1.00135212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00043396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00046651 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

