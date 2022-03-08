Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Short Interest Update

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,800 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the January 31st total of 485,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Maiden by 1,262.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 670,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Maiden by 107.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 571,378 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Maiden by 274.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 647,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 474,607 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Maiden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maiden during the second quarter worth approximately $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MHLD opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. Maiden has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $206.60 million, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32.

MHLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Maiden from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

