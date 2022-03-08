Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International to C$13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

TSE:MDI opened at C$11.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$942.66 million and a PE ratio of 35.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. Major Drilling Group International has a 52 week low of C$6.42 and a 52 week high of C$11.49.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

