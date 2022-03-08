Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Insider Anne Wade Buys 15,000 Shares

Man Group plc (LON:EMG – Get Rating) insider Anne Wade purchased 15,000 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £27,450 ($35,966.98).
LON EMG opened at GBX 186.55 ($2.44) on Tuesday. Man Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 148.20 ($1.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 242.50 ($3.18). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 203.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 213.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.40.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Man Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.45%.
About Man Group (Get Rating)
Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
Recommended Stories
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.