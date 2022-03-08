Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Insider Anne Wade Buys 15,000 Shares

Man Group plc (LON:EMG – Get Rating) insider Anne Wade purchased 15,000 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £27,450 ($35,966.98).

LON EMG opened at GBX 186.55 ($2.44) on Tuesday. Man Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 148.20 ($1.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 242.50 ($3.18). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 203.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 213.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Man Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.08) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 229.70 ($3.01).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

