Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Short Interest Down 26.2% in February

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the January 31st total of 87,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Manning & Napier in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

Shares of NYSE MN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 45,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,428. Manning & Napier has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $148.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Manning & Napier’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Manning & Napier by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 56.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Manning & Napier by 25.5% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,658,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,269,000 after buying an additional 540,035 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manning & Napier in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Manning & Napier by 255.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Manning & Napier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.