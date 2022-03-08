Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Short Interest Down 26.2% in February

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the January 31st total of 87,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Manning & Napier in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE MN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 45,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,428. Manning & Napier has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $148.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Manning & Napier by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 56.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Manning & Napier by 25.5% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,658,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,269,000 after buying an additional 540,035 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manning & Napier in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Manning & Napier by 255.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.
Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.
