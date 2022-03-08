Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.69

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.69 and last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 725275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Benchmark cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.
In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,251,429.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,790.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 206,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 195,786 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 117,001.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 96,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95,941 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,043,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 19,588 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.