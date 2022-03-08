Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.69

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.69 and last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 725275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Benchmark cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,251,429.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,790.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 206,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 195,786 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 117,001.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 96,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95,941 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,043,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 19,588 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.