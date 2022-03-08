MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

MariMed stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. MariMed has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

MariMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

MariMed, Inc engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products.

